The Red Sox traded Van Belle to the Reds on Saturday in exchange for cash.

Boston designated the 28-year-old righty for assignment Wednesday to clear room for Jorge Alcala. Van Belle will retain a 40-man roster spot upon switching organizations, though he will report to Triple-A Louisville to begin his time with the Reds. However, with a 2.47 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 51 innings in the minors this year, it may not be long before he gets his chance to debut in the big leagues.