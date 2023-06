Legumina (ankle) was activated the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Legumina will return to the major-league roster for the first time since he was placed on the 15-day IL on May 14. The right-hander appeared in two games with Triple-A Louisville on his rehab assignment, allowing a solo homer while striking out four batters over two innings. Legumina will replace Kevin Herget in the big-league bullpen after Herget was optioned to Louisville on Sunday.