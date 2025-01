The Reds designated Legumina for assignment Thursday.

With Austin Hays officially signing with Cincinnati on Thursday, Legumina will end up as the odd man out of a roster spot. The 27-year-old righty allowed nine earned runs in just 9.1 big-league innings last season, but other teams may be willing to take a chance on him after he finished the Triple-A season with a 3.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 62.1 frames.