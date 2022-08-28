Robinson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Robinson made his MLB debut Wednesday and proceeded to start in three of the Reds' last four games, going 2-for-10 with a run scored. Though the 27-year-old backstop may not have a long-term future in the big leagues, he looks like he may be given a look as the Reds' primary option at the position with Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) lost for the season and Aramis Garcia (finger) facing an uncertain timeline for a return. The 34-year-old Austin Romine will get a turn behind the dish Sunday, but since he'll be a free agent after the season, the Reds may view Robinson as more of a priority.