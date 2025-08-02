The Reds optioned Joe to Triple-A Louisville following Friday's game against Atlanta.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Miguel Andujar, who was acquired by the Reds from the Athletics on Thursday. Joe has appeared in 35 games for the Reds since being traded by the Padres in early May and has slashed .213/.286/.279 with two steals and four RBI in 70 plate appearances. He should have an everyday role in the outfield in Triple-A.