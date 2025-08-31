The Reds outrighted Joe to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Joe had been demoted to Triple-A on Aug. 2, when the Reds cleared room on the active roster for trade-deadline pickup Miguel Andujar. Since that date, Joe had slashed a lowly .200/.344/.300 over 17 games with Louisville, which likely took him out of consideration for a September call-up. He's now lost his spot on the 40-man roster and will have the ability to elect free agency.