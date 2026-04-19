Joe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

This was just the third time Joe has played since the Mariners selected his contract April 8. He has primarily functioned as a bench option, but he was in the starting lineup Sunday to give Josh Naylor some rest. Joe has a 1:3 BB:K over nine plate appearances, and the steal was his first of the season. Moving forward, he's unlikely to see steady playing time, assuming he's even able to stay on the big-league roster.