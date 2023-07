Phillips allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Phillips made his fourth appearance since a promotion to Triple-A, and the right-hander has a 2.55 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 17.2 innings for the Bats. The punch-outs are nothing new for Phillips, who leads the minor leagues with 134 over 82.1 innings.