The Marlins traded Myers (knee) to the Reds on Saturday in exchange for Ethan O'Donnell.

After signing JJ Bleday to a one-year deal earlier Saturday, the Reds will continue to bolster their outfield unit by bringing in Myers. The 29-year-old received his first extended look in the majors in 2025 and slashed .235/.291/.326 with 31 RBI, 29 runs scored and 18 steals across 333 plate appearances. His right-handed bat and career .816 OPS against southpaws may enable him to work in the short side of a platoon in the Reds' outfield. Otherwise, he'll provide depth to the big-league bench or head down to Triple-A Louisville.