Cincinnati optioned Duarte to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Duarte had allowed nine walks in 13 innings of relief with the Reds, who are calling up Levi Stoudt to replace him in the bullpen ahead of Wednesday's game against the Giants.
