Floro's contract was purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Floro hasn't had a lot of success in the big leagues in his career (5.11 ERA, 1.82 WHIP in 24.2 innings pitched), but he has yet to allow a run in the minors this season. As such, he'll head to the big leagues to provide another fresh arm in middle relief. To make room for him on the roster, Tanner Rainey was optioned to Triple-A and Ariel Hernandez was designated for assignment.