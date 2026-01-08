The Reds and Lux avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.525 million contract Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Lux had been eligible for salary arbitration for the final time, as he's slated to reach free agency next winter. The 28-year-old hit .269/.350/.374 with five home runs over 140 regular-season games in his first season with the Reds. The left-handed-hitting Lux should play regularly against right-handed pitching in 2026, though he's unlikely to be locked into one position defensively.