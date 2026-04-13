Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Lux (shoulder) rolled his left ankle during an at-bat in a rehab game Saturday with Triple-A Durham, but the injury isn't "too severe," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lux has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right shoulder impingement, but he now has a new injury to overcome before being cleared to make his Rays debut. While the ankle issue isn't considered a major concern and Lux is expected to resume his rehab assignment soon, the 28-year-old will need to pick up the pace at the dish before the Rays feel comfortable activating him from the 10-day injured list. Through his first nine games with Durham, Lux went just 3-for-29 (.103 average) with eight walks and 10 strikeouts.