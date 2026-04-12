Rays' Gavin Lux: Pulled from minor-league rehab game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lux (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lux hit a grounder to second in the fifth inning and appeared to get injured while running to first base. He exited with a trainer, but it's not immediately clear what issue he's dealing with. Lux has been recovering from a right shoulder impingement and had been nearing the end of a rehab assignment, as Saturday marked his eighth appearance with the Triple-A club.