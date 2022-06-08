Ashcraft (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over six scoreless innings.

The rookie right-hander threw 51 of his 76 pitches for strikes and generated 10 swinging strikes while holding Arizona to only three baserunners. Ashcraft has now won his past three starts, and he's given up only a single run over 19.1 innings during that stretch. The 24-year-old has a 1.14 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB across 23.2 frames through the first four outings of his MLB career.