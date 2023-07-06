Ashcraft (4-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out two.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Ashcraft rebounded to blank the Nats over his final five frames en route to his first win since May 28. The 25-year-old Ashcraft has now delivered consecutive quality starts after pitching to a 12.82 ERA in his previous eight outings. He'll head into the All-Star break with an unsightly 6.28 ERA with a 1.59 WHIP and 61:35 K:BB across 16 starts (81.2 innings)