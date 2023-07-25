Ashcraft allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Monday.

Ashcraft tied a season high with four walks in the outing, but he avoided issuing multiple free passes in any one frame. The right-hander balanced the mild wildness with a campaign-best eight strikeouts, and he fell just two outs shy of a fifth straight quality start. Though Ashcraft has had some major blow-ups this season -- a big factor in his poor overall 5.64 ERA -- he's been pitching well since the end of June, posting a 2.10 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 30 innings covering his past five starts.