Ashcraft allowed two runs on three hits and four walks over six innings Wednesday in a no-decision against the Rangers. He struck out three.

Through five starts this year, Ashcraft has yet to allow more than two runs while pitching at least five innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with an impressive 2.10 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB. While an 11.3% walk rate and .235 BABIP against would indicate that Ashcraft is due for some regression, he's been able to limit hard contact thus far. He's tentatively lined up to face the Padres on the road in his next outing.