Ashcraft indicated Tuesday that he's still not quite 100 percent after having surgery on his right big toe in September, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft noted that the toe is "starting to get better" but it will "take its time to get feeling right." The right-hander fully expects to be ready to go come Opening Day, but it sounds like he could be a little behind other Reds pitchers in camp. Ashcraft posted a 4.76 ERA and 111:52 K:BB across 145.2 innings covering 26 starts in 2023.