Ashcraft (biceps) was spotted playing catch on the field Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The activity is a sign that Ashcraft isn't being shut down entirely after landing on the 15-day injured list just under a week ago, but he'll still need to advance to mound work and facing hitters in live batting practice before a potential return date will come into focus. Ashcraft is one of five starting pitchers currently residing on the IL, with Hunter Greene (shoulder), Robert Dugger (shoulder), T.J. Zeuch (back) and Connor Overton (back) also on the mend from injuries.
