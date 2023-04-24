Ramos will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Monday's game against the Rangers.

The Reds won't waste any time breaking Ramos into the lineup for his first MLB action since 2021 after the 31-year-old switch-hitter had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville earlier Monday. Cincinnati designated Jason Vosler for assignment in a corresponding move, and Ramos could end up replacing him as a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitching while the Reds await Joey Votto's (shoulder/biceps) eventual return from the injured list. Ramos was off to a strong start at Louisville, slashing .314/.400/.486 with two home runs and three stolen bases while striking out in just 12.2 percent of his 41 plate appearances.