Gibaut was diagnosed with a pronator strain Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gibaut will be shut down from throwing for three-to-five days before working his way back, but the team's concern level seems relatively low. The 30-year-old righty logged a 3.33 ERA in 75.2 innings last season and will likely serve in middle relief for the Reds in 2024.