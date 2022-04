Fraley is expected to be available off the bench Sunday against the Cardinals after sitting out the past four games with a sore knee, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Fraley appeared to have simply lost his grip on the starting role since the injury wasn't previously reported, but he could rejoin the lineup Tuesday versus San Diego. However, any remaining job security is tenuous at best given he has a .129/.229/.258 slash line through 11 games this season.