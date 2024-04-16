Fraley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

Fraley was caught trying to swipe a bag after stealing three bases Sunday, but he put his power on display with an RBI double in the fourth inning and a solo homer to right field in the seventh. He's recorded two hits in four straight contests, going 8-for-16 (.500) with seven runs and four RBI over that span. Fraley routinely sits against left-handed pitching, but he's been very productive when in the lineup, slashing .432/.462/.622 with 12 runs, four RBI and four steals through 39 plate appearances.