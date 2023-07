Fraley is starting at designated hitter and batting third Friday against the Brewers.

Fraley has made 17 previous starts in the three hole this season, but this is the first time he's batted there since late May. He's flip-flopped with Jonathan India, who will move down to the five spot. Fraley has a .914 OPS versus righties this season and will face off against right-hander Corbin Burnes on Friday.