Fraley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Fraley and fellow left-handed-hitting outfielders TJ Friedl and Will Benson will move to the bench for the series opener while southpaw Austin Gomber takes the hill for the series opener. After going 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in his return to the lineup for Sunday's extra-inning win over Houston following a brief stay on the injured list, Fraley should remain a fixture in the lineup when the Reds face right-handed pitching.