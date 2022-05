Allen isn't yet hitting for power yet at Single-A Daytona, but he's walked 26 times in 165 plate appearances there, good for a .244/.401/.354 line.

It's unusual for a 19-year old to have such a good batting eye, but Allen showed the same tendencies last year in Rookie ball. The 2021 30th overall draft pick will probably spend most of the season in Daytona. It's too soon to write off his power potential, both due to his age and because the Florida State League has a lot of tough power parks.