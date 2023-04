Allen (elbow) has appeared in each of High-A Dayton's first three games, going 1-for-9 with a run scored and five strikeouts.

Allen exited in a March 13 Cactus League game with a minor elbow injury, from which he was able to make a full recovery ahead of the minor-league season. The 20-year-old outfielder is expected to handle a near-everyday role at Dayton this season.