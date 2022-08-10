Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Hoffman (forearm) wasn't feeling well after his throwing session in Milwaukee over the weekend and is scheduled to meet with a doctor, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell acknowledged that he wasn't sure whether Hoffman would need to undergo an MRI, but at the very least, the right-hander looks like he'll have his throwing progression slowed down while he continues to experience forearm discomfort. Hoffman posted a 3.83 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 44.2 innings out of the bullpen for Cincinnati before landing on the 15-day injured list July 24.