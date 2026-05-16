Bleday went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored during the Reds' 7-6 win over the Guardians on Friday.

Bleday's RBI fielder's choice in the ninth inning ended up being the game-winner in Friday's series opener. He has been hot at the plate recently, having logged multi-hit games in three of his last five games while going 10-for-18 with two home runs, three doubles, 12 RBI and six runs scored over that span. Bleday has a 1.241 OPS with six home runs and 19 RBI across 71 plate appearances this season.