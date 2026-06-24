Reds' JJ Bleday: Getting first day off since April

Bleday is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Bleday has fallen into a 1-for-21 drought at the plate over his last seven games, and with southpaw Shane Drohan starting for Milwaukee on Wednesday, Reds manager Terry Francona decided it was an ideal time to give the slumping outfielder a break. Cincinnati will go with an outfield of Blake Dunn, Dane Myers and Noelvi Marte from left to right while Bleday sits for the first time since April 28, ending a streak of 49 starts.