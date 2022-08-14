site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jonathan India: Absent again Sunday
India (lower leg) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
India's injury prevented him from playing Saturday, and it will force him to the bench again one day later. Donovan Solano will man the keystone for the Reds on Sunday.
