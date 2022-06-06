India (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
India underwent an MRI on Monday and apparently received encouraging results, as he's been cleared to return to game action with the Triple-A club. The 25-year-old hasn't played since April 30, so he'll require several rehab games before he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list. However, the Reds are hopeful that India will rejoin the major-league club in time for the team's upcoming homestead against the Brewers, which begins June 17, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. He should reclaim his role as the Reds' everyday second baseman once he's activated since he slashed .295/.311/.341 with two doubles, five runs and three RBI over 11 major-league games prior to his absence.
More News
-
Reds' Jonathan India: MRI coming Monday•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Rehab assignment could come in June•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Could have rehab stint next week•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Likely requires rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Gets in agility work•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Out for two weeks•