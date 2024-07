India (knee) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

India suffered a left knee contusion in Saturday's 10-6 win and was lifted from the game after three innings, but his presence in the lineup a day later suggests his early exit was likely just precautionary. Assuming India can get through Sunday's game unscathed, he'll have ample time to rest up over the All-Star break before the Reds return to action next Friday in Washington.