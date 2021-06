India will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Cardinals.

He'll top the order against a right-handed pitcher (John Gant) for the second game in a row, signaling that India has supplanted Eugenio Suarez -- who will hit sixth -- for the leadoff gig. India ignited the Cincinnati offense in Saturday's 5-2 win, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in what was his third straight two-hit performance.