India went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

India got the Reds ahead early with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was his second home run in three games. India's batting .275/.375/.426 with eight homers, 38 RBI, eight steals and 47 runs through 87 games.