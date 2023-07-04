India went 3-for-6 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Nationals.

India opened the scoring Tuesday with an RBI single in the first inning before socking a pair of two-run homers later in the contest. The 26-year-old India had been struggling a bit at this dish, going 2-for-22 (.091) in his prior six games. However, he's been productive in the power department -- he now has seven home runs in his last 21 games despite going 16-for-82 (.195) in that span. Overall, India's slashing .255/.344/.426 with 13 homers, 64 runs scored, 48 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 381 plate appearances this year.