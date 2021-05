India went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Rockies. He was also caught stealing.

India had been in a bad way at the plate -- he entered this series in a 3-for-37 slide -- but a trip to Coors Field was just what the doctor ordered. He has homered in consecutive games and has raised his slash line from .208/.304/.312 to .235/.320/.412 in the span of two days.