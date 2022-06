India went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.

India went 3-for-22 in his first five games since being activated off the injured list last week, and he finally went deep Tuesday for the first time in 2022. The 25-year-old has spent most of the season sidelined by the hamstring injury and has played in only 17 games, and he's mostly struggled when available with a .246/.288/.333 slash line.