India (hamstring) is back with the team and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against Arizona, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India has been out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville for the past week, and it appears he's nearing activation. He hasn't sniffed the field since April 30 due to a right hamstring injury, but he should return as Cincinnati's everyday second baseman once he's officially cleared.