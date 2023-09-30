India went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Friday's 19-2 win over the Cardinals.

India was one of the six members of the Reds' starting lineup to go deep in the win, which kept Cincinnati alive in the playoff hunt. He singled and scored in the first inning then launched a two-run home run in the second. The second baseman scored a third run after being hit by a pitch in the fourth. After going 5-for-42 over the first 11 games since being activated off the injured list, India logged a third multi-hit effort over the last four games, during which he's scored seven runs.