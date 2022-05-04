India's hamstring injury is the same injury that landed him on the injured list earlier, and will keep him out "a couple of weeks," but not four-to-six weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "It's the same injury, but I've been assured that nothing he did while he was playing made it worse," manager Bell said. "He was trying to play through it, but it just wasn't good enough to continue to play. Based on the information we had, he ran the risk of reinjury if he kept playing."

Remember, this originally was a day-to-day injury that kept the Reds from putting India on the injured list for five days after he initially suffered it against the Dodgers. When all is said and done, India will have missed a cumulative four-to-five weeks, assuming there are no additional setbacks.