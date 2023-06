India went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

India's had a relatively steady bat in June, going 10-for-42 (.238) with two homers and eight RBI over 11 games this month. He's hit safely in nine of those contests, but he has just one multi-hit effort in that span. The second baseman is up to seven homers, 32 RBI, 52 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 16 doubles while slashing .275/.360/.422 over 66 games this season in a near-everyday role.