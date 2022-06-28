India (hand) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

India was withheld from the starting nine for Sunday's 10-3 win over the Giants after he was hit by a pitch in his right hand a night earlier, but the day out of the lineup coupled with Monday's off day looks as though it provided sufficient time for the reigning National League Rookie of the Year to move past the injury. Since he returned from the injured list June 13 after battling a strained right hamstring, India is hitting .128 with a home run and a stolen base over 10 games.