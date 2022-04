India (hamstring) ran the bases ahead of Friday's game against the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India has been on the injured list with a right hamstring strain for just under a week, and he's eligible to return as early as Tuesday against the Padres. The Reds haven't indicated whether they think India will be able to return following a minimal stay on the IL, but it was certainly encouraging to see him running the bases Friday.