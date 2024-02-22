India (toe) took grounders at second and third base during the early days of spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He's also been exposed to the outfield.

India, who was Cincinnati's primary second baseman in 2023, was informed this offseason that Matt McLain (oblique) will see most of the opportunities at the keystone, leaving India to take on a utility role. That transition has begun. Reds manager David Bell said India will get opportunities at first base, second base, third base, left field and designated hitter. The 27-year-old India played third base in college, but the other fielding positions will be new.