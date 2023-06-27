Dunn (shoulder) is targeting Aug. 8 as the date for when he'll resume facing hitters in live batting practice, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Rosecrans' report doesn't specify where Dunn currently stands in his throwing program, but the right-hander is presumably at least playing catch again if the Reds are already outlining a date for him to toss live batting practice. Dunn has been in recovery mode since spring training due to soreness in the subscapularis muscle in his right rotator cuff. Considering that Dunn's 2022 campaign was also derailed by shoulder problems, the Reds may have to consider pulling the plug on developing him as a starter in an effort to keep the 27-year-old on the field.