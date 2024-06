Jordan started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Pirates.

Jordan was a late addition to the lineup after Jake Fraley was scratched due to a calf issue. It was Jordan's second start in three games since his contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville earlier this week. The Reds are now dealing with two injuries in the outfield, including TJ Friedl (hamstring), who landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.