Jordan started in right field went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

Jordan made his MLB debut after having his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day. He took the open roster spot created when the Reds placed TJ Friedl (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old Jordan played multiple positions in the minors, but Monday's start in right field was his first ever at that position. It's likely he sees most of his at-bats against left-handers.