Reds' Lorenzo Cedrola: Sent to Cincinnati
Cedrola was sent to the Reds on Monday in exchange for international amateur signing bonus pool money, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Cedrola has hit a solid .318/.350/.427 through 50 games for Low-A Greenville so far this season. He's made a good deal of contact so far in his professional career, but hasn't shown much power (seven career home runs in 262 games) and seems allergic to walks (2.2 percent walk rate this season).
